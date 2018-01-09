A man wearing a penguin costume and his father were assaulted on a train to Chelmsford.

Officers would like to speak to the people shown in the CCTV images in connection with the assault and affray.

The incident happened between 11.50pm and 12.25am on 21 December, on board the Liverpool Street to Chelmsford service.

A group of around six men were sitting near the toilet on board the train and one of them asked another passenger, a 19-year-old man who was waiting outside the toilet, if he supported Tottenham.

The passenger, who was dressed in a fancy-dress penguin costume, used the toilet and when he came out, he found the group of men blocking his route back to his seat.

After trying to get passed the group of men became aggressive towards him.

The victim’s father, a 56-year-old man, approached the group and tried to pull the victim away, at which point they were both assaulted by the group.

The men punched and kicked the father and son.

As the train pulled into Chelmsford station, the disorder spilled out on to the platform.

Another member of the public attended to intervene and was also assaulted, sustaining a black eye.

The original two victims sustained multiple cuts and bruises to their faces and bodies.

The British Transport Police are appealing for information Officers would like to speak to the people shown in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any other information which could help, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, reference number 228 of January 9.