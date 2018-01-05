Anglia Ruskin University has appointed a new Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Professor Aletta Norval will be taking responsibility for education and student experience at the university.

Formerly with the University of Essex, Professor Norval is originally from South Africa and gained BA, BA Hons and MA degrees in Politics from the University of Johannesburg.

She lectured in Politics at the University of Zululand and Potchefstroom University, and was senior researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council.

She came to the UK to do a further MA and then a PhD at the University of Essex, before being appointed in its Department of Government.

She was a founding member of the Women’s Network, and held a range of senior positions, including Dean of Postgraduate Research and Education, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, while at Essex.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University, said: “I am delighted that Aletta has joined Anglia Ruskin. She brings a wealth of experience and will provide strong educational leadership for our university.

“Her new portfolio brings together the academic and the non-academic aspects of the student experience so that we ensure delivery of a university education that meets the needs of our students and the region.”

Professor Norval has held a number of academic editorship positions, and is a founding member of the National Executive of the Association for Political Thought UK and Ireland.

Her academic interests are in the field of democratic theory and political discourse analysis. Her publications include Aversive Democracy: Inheritance and Originality in the Democratic Tradition and Deconstructing Apartheid Discourse.

She is also co-editor of Practices of Freedom: Decentred Governance, Conflict and Democratic Participation, South Africa in Transition, and Discourse Theory and Political Analysis.

She is a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Authority (HEA), Universities UK representative on the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) Data Futures Board, a member of the HEA Teaching Education and Student Outcomes Framework working group, and of the Privacy Expert Group of the Biometrics Institute, London.

She has a particular interest in Equality and Diversity, and the development of an inclusive education that embraces the diversity of the student community.