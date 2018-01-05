Two victims were assaulted by a group of men in the city centre on November 12.

The police would like to speak to the men in the CCTV images about the assault that happened around 4am, in Chelmsford.

Two victims were assaulted by a group of men on Baddow Road, close to the junction of Moulsham Street, near to a taxi rank.

Anyone who can identify either of these men or has any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Pc Tom Worters at Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting incident 42/160427/17.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.