A man has been left blind in one eye after he being punched in the face during a conversation about football.

Two men were walking in Springfield Road at around 1am on Sunday, December 10, when they began talking to a man and a woman.

During that conversation, the suspects said they were from Sheffield and staying in the area.

The victims then started talking about football with a particular reference to Sheffield Wednesday.

The suspect, who has been described as having a northern accent, then asked whether the men knew who he was before punching one of them in the face.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital and has permanently lost the use of one of his eyes.

Essex Police has now released images of two people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The people they need to talk to were both in Missoula from 11.20pm on Friday, December 9, and 12.45am the following day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/174577/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.