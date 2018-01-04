The Colchester Gazette is running a limited series of free digital marketing advice seminars, aimed specifically at local businesses who would like to expand their digital knowledge and cut through the jargon.

Digital marketing expert, Rachael Dunn, who is co-ordinating the workshops, said: "After 17 years in media I’ve seen a lot of changes and challenges for SMEs when it comes to marketing their businesses.

"The most common issue at present relates to online marketing: ‘Where do I start?’, ‘There are too many options!’ "But often, these businesses forget about the key fundamentals you have to have in place before you even look into online marketing.

"Get your website right. This is the first step if you want to attract people to your product/services online.

"Forget about PPC and Social for the time being, 81% of consumers will actively research a business online before buying a product/service and if your website hasn’t got the basics right, you could be losing out.

"I live by the 3 click rule, if I can’t find what I’m looking for in 3 clicks, I’m off!

"So what do you need to consider?

Our free seminars cover best practice when setting your online marketing plan.

Topics will include:

• How the marketing landscape has changed

• Setting Realistic Marketing Objectives

• Multi Channel Marketing

• Online Display – getting it right

• Social Media – is it right for your business?

Digital specialists will be on hand should you want to speak on a 1-2-1 basis, but rest assured this is not a sales environment – we are simply delivering free advice and information.

Every business that attends is entitled to receive a free online health check around their businesses, to shine more light on specific areas of interest.

The seminar will be held at 8.30am on Monday 22nd January 2018 at Weston Homes Community Stadium, lasting roughly 90 minutes, including time for tea/coffee.

Spaces are limited, so to book go to: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TMJDQ7C - a member of our team will confirm your attendance within 24 hours.

The Gazette managing director Mike Harper will also be there to answer any questions.