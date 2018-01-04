Singer and TV presenter Peter Andre congratulated a group of Slimming World Consultants for helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Chelmsford, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Consultant, Samantha Chambers said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever; The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

She said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded us what important and privileged roles we have as Consultants.

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet the Slimming World Consultants at the event in Birmingham.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out. There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that the people who run the groups are special.