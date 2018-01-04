Work to install the £3 million new turf at Chelmsford City racecourse track has begun.

Work has begun to prepare the ground for the new turf racing surface which, when completed, will be one of the only venues in the UK to offer both high quality turf and synthetic racing under floodlights.

The racecourse has full planning for the track as well as the proposed new Grandstand facilities. The development of the track itself should be finished around April 2018, with a view to turf racing commencing from April 2019 if the surface is ready.

Racecourse Managing Director Phil Siers said: “The track is expected to ride very well with wide radius bends, continuing for a further 50 meters for smooth transition into the straight, offering horsemen a good galloping track. The possibility of racing under lights will help to acclimatise horses to the likes of Meydan, Dubai and the Breeders Cup, USA tracks, where they will be competing against the best horses from rest of the World.”

Subject to Chelmsford City Racecourse acquiring fixtures from the British Horseracing Authority, it is intended the new turf track will offer major prize money for all classes of horses.

Over £2million has been secured as prize money for the expected fixtures in 2019, in addition to the All-Weather racing which will continue to set prize standards.

Clerk of the Course Andy Waitt added: “The turf course will add another dimension to our extremely popular all-weather surface and allow us to host races over different distances, including the classic distance of one and a half miles on turf.”

“The development will give existing punters a more intimate and up-close view of the racing, adding to the excitement and already buzzing atmosphere of the course.

“The extra facilities will increase the opportunities for entertaining and in time will offer an increased range of hospitality options.”