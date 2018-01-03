The King George's Playing Fields play area has closed after a tree collapsed onto the clibing equipment after being struck down by Storm Eleanor.

The Brentwood play park, which is frequented by young children, has been closed off by Brentwood Council today until further notice.

Officers from the council are currently on the site and are arranging for the trees to be removed.

Play equipment in the park has been damaged by the tree and is currently buried under its leafy branches.

Brentwood Council announced the temporary closure through their Twitter page: