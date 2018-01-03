Due to a fault on a freight train between Chelmsford and Ingatestone the line towards Liverpool Street is blocked.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 6pm.

A freight train has developed a fault at Margaretting between Chelmsford and Ingatestone on the Liverpool Street bound line.

Due to the nature of the fault the freight train will need to be moved by another locomotive which is being sent from Ipswich.

Until the freight train moves Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Braintree, Colchester, Clacton on Sea, Ipswich and Norwich will have to use the Colchester bound line between Chelmsford and Ingatestone in both directions.

All trains in both directions will be using platform 2 at Chelmsford.

Due to trains and drivers working on both the line through Chelmsford and on the Southend Victoria line there will also be some disruption to services between Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria.

Specific train service alterations are available here: journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

If your journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.

Visit greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for details