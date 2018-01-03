Firefighters have been called to around 15 incidents overnight as a result of Storm Eleanor, including a roof that had blown into the road and a shed which had collapsed onto a car.

Firfighters attended incidents in Chelmsford, Braintree, Brentwood, Canvey, Great Wakering, Loughton, Rochford and Southend.

These incidents mostly included trees fallen in roadway, but the most serious they attended were a flat roof which had been blown into a roadway and large metal shed which collapsed onto a car.

Luckily, nobody was inside the car.

They also attended fallen electricity poles and cables.