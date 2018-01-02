Emergency repair work will be taking place tonight on the A130.

The road going southbound will be closed between Howe Green and Rettendon Turnpike from 7.30pm to allow workers to repair damaged parts of the carriageway.

One lane has already been closed going southbound to keep drivers off the damaged road surface.

Essex County Council say that they expect the road to be reopened in time for the morning rush hour tomorrow, weather permitting.

There are also planned closures through the night on the A130 northbound carriageway.

The road between Rettendon and Howe Green will be closed from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday January 3 and Thursday January 4.