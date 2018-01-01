Next year’s Essex Book Festival promises once again to bring an eclectic mix of writers, performers and broadcasters to the county.

With more than a hundred events taking place during March across unique venues the length and breadth of Essex (including a Secret Nuclear Bunker and Napoleonic Martello Tower), exploring highly topical themes, this festival is truly a book event like no other in the UK.

Essex singer-songwriter Billy Bragg will launch the 2018 Essex Book Festival at Anglia Ruskin University on February 28.

The 59-year old musician first came to prominence with his politically-charged debut album; Life’s a Riot With Spy Vs Spy, before finding wider success with his third release, Talking with the Taxman About Poetry.

Since then Billy has broadened his scope as high-profile broadcaster, campaigner and author.

Indeed, Billy will be promoting his latest book Roots, Radicals and Rockers: How Skiffle Changed the World at the festival’s launch event in Chelmsford.

Politics are never far from the festival, especially with three core strands running throughout the month-long event.

Following appropriately literary themes, War and Peace, Crime and Punishment and Brave New World the festival has again attracted a stellar list of contributors.

With the continuing commemorations of the centenary of WW1 providing an important backdrop to the festival, there’s artist Maggi Hambling, Wivenhoe writer A L Kennedy and human rights activist Hamja Ashan at Firstsite in Colchester on March 4.

Meanwhile, at the atmospheric Jaywick Martello Tower, near Clacton, there is a special Children’s Peace Panel on March 29.

As the local dis - trict, Tendring, is also twinned with Valence in France, Biberach in Germany and Swidnica in Poland, local children will be writing Postcards of Peace to their counterparts in Europe.

Another innovative venue hosting the festival is the Secret Nuclear Bunker at Kelvedon Hatch, near Brentwood when on March 25, the festival goes ‘underground’ as the Silver End scout troop takes the nuclear option where they’ll be creating a peace wall, amongst numerous other activities and workshops for the family to enjoy.

The highlight of the day will be the opportunity to see and hear The Times’ columnist David Aaronovitch and writer Jamie Bartlett, the Daily Telegraph’s expert on social media and tech’, discuss propaganda during times of war as part of the festival’s Picking Apart Propaganda Panel chaired by Rachael Jolley, Editor of Index on Censorship.

Fans of farce should head to the Lakeside Theatre at Essex University to hear Michael Frayn discuss his brilliant career as both a novelist (Copenhagen and Democracy) and playwright (Noises Off).

While historic Layer Marney Tower provides an impressive setting for Jenny Uglow OBE’s expert talk on the extraordinary life and career of Edward Lear on March 4.

Jenny will trace his life, from his troubled childhood to his striving as an artist, tracking his swooping moods, passionate friendships and restless travels.

Festival Director, Ros Green says, “Of course, it’s wonderful to have leading ‘luminaries’, such as, Billy Bragg, Michael Frayn and Maggi Hambling on board for the festivities.

But it’s equally wonderful and rewarding to have such a vibrant and diverse range of writers and artists in the mix, including Harriet Paige who was short-listed for The Guardian’s Not the Booker Prize.”

For more information, go to www.essexbookfestival.org.uk