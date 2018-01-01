Experts are warning that there could be no more chocolate in 30 years' time due to global warming.

Chocolate is made from cocoa beans, the dried and fermented seeds of the cacao tree.

However, the trees can only grow 20 degrees north and south of the Equator due to their need for high humidity and lots of rain.

Global warming will see temperatures rise by 2.1C over the next 20 years, meaning the trees will only be able to grow in mountainous terrain which will be preserved for wildlife, meaning that extensive cultivation of the trees in the area might not be possible.

Officials in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana - which produce more than half of the world's chocolate - will face an agonising dilemma over whether to maintain the world's supply of chocolate or to save their dying ecosystems.

The typical Western consumer eats an average of 286 chocolate bars a year.

Doug Hawkins, from London-based research firm Hardman Agribusiness told the Daily Mail: "All the indicators are that we could be looking at a chocolate deficit of 100,000 tonnes a year in the next few years."