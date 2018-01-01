There are fears the deadly Aussie Flu could be coming to England after one person already died from it in Ireland.

UK doctors have warned that it could be the worst outbreak of the bug in 50 years, as official figures revealed cases more than doubled in just one week.

The symptoms of Aussie flu are similar to those caused by normal flu, but they are more severe. You should start recovering from flu in about seven days, but if it lasts longer than it could be a sign of the more serious Aussie flu.

Aussie flu can lead to other serious illnesses, including pneumonia and other potentially fatal complications.

Those most at risk are the over 65s, pregnant women, young kids and those with chronic conditions - like diabetes, lung and heart disease.

Here are some signs to look out for:

Sore throat and cough

Headache

Fever

Muscle ache

Fatigue

Runny nose and sneezing

Although the number of flu-related deaths recorded in Ireland so far is under ten, 73 people have been hospitalised.

In a statement, the executive said the number of reported cases of flu had increased in the week before Christmas and that flu 'is now actively circulating in Ireland'.

Public health expert Professor Robert Dingwall, from Nottingham Trent University, told BT.com it's "almost inevitable" the winter bug will hit Britain this winter.

He added: "The reports from Australia suggest the UK might be in for the worst winter flu season for many years."