A man has died following a crash on the A12 near Brentwood in the early hours of this morning.

The man, in his 20s from East London, was driving a white Renault Kango van, was travelling London bound, when the vehicle left the road and collided with the central reservation, just prior to junction 11.

Very sadly, the man died at the scene.

Next of kin has been informed.

Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are at the location of the incident, which happened at around 3.30am.

The A12 remains closed in both directions between junction 11, M25 and junction 12, A1023.



This is due to the damage caused to the central reservation.

Southbound is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, however the northbound track is set to open shortly.

People are advised to follow Highways England for up to date traffic updates.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.