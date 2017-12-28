A man was stabbed in the leg during a disturbance in a hotel in Chelmsford

Police were called to the incident near the Saracen’s Head Hotel in Chelmsford High Street at 3.30am on Christmas Day.

A 26-year-old man from Chelmsford was stabbed in the leg. His injuries were not life threatening.

Jonathan Adebisi, 19, a student of Little Lullaway, Basildon, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of cocaine.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 23.

Officers have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to as they may have information that could assist with their investigation.

They are asked to contact Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting reference 42/181443/17.

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.