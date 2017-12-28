Icy patches are expected to cause difficulties across the east of England on Friday morning.

The warning from the Met Office runs from 2am until 9am tomorrow, so road users are advised to take extra care.

The weather warning says: "Icy patches are expected to form for a time on Friday morning as a band of rain, sleet and snow pushes northeastwards across parts of England.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some delays to air travel are also possible. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible."

For information visit metoffice.gov.uk.