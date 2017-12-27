Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire in Chelmsford which was caused by an unattended cooking pan.

On arrival at the property in Upper Bridge Road, the firefighters reported that there was a small fire in the kitchen and the house was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 11.10pm.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental, and started after a pan was left unattended on the hob.

The fire service has issued advice on preventing accidents like these.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "More than half of accidental fires at home are started by cooking - follow our cooking safety advice to stay safe in your kitchen:

"Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking on the hob. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach to keep them safe.

"Make sure saucepan handles don’t stick out – so they don’t get knocked off the stove.

"Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing – this can easily catch fire.

"Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob.

"Double check the cooker is off when you’ve finished cooking.

"Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk."