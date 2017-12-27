Stansted Airport is having to cancel some flights due to the snow.

The airport is warning people there might be delays and cancellations and they should check before travelling.

It also advised people to leave extra time for travelling to the airport due to road conditions.

A post from the airport reads: "Flight delays and cancellations are expected due to the adverse weather conditions and we advise passengers to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling to the airport.

"Please keep up to date with traffic and transport updates, allow extra time for your travel and plan your journey to and from the aiport accordingly."