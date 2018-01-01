A weather warning is in place with snow falling across Essex.

People are being warned to be careful when walking on icy surfaces and also driving due to the conditions.

Public transport may also be affected by the snow.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Heavy rain turning to snow in places. An area of heavy rain will extend northeast across the area later on Tuesday, easing from eastern areas on Wednesday.

"The rain is likely to turn to snow in places, mainly over higher ground, initially across Wales, then across parts of central and eventually southern England.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer journey times due to standing water or snow. Some delays to air travel due to snow are possible. There is also a smaller chance that individual homes and businesses could be flooded."