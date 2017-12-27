The parents of a baby girl who was born at just 27 weeks have been on a fundraising mission for a charity that helped them through their ordeal.

Laura Penfold, 32, and her husband Chris, 37, are both raising money for The Sick Children’s Trust which accommodated them while baby Willow was receiving care at the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge, 60 miles from their home in Chelmsford.

Chris and Laura were horrified when Laura’s waters broke 13 weeks early on December 28 last year and less than two hours later Willow, was born at Broomfield Hospital weighing only 2lb 10oz.

She was placed in a plastic bag to keep her temperature high and rushed to the special care baby unit.

Unable to breathe on her own she was intubated and put in an incubator until doctors at Broomfield identified that she needed a higher level of care than they could offer. She was later transferred 60 miles away to The Rosie Hospital in Cambridge for lifesaving treatment on the neonatal intensive care unit.

Laura said: “She was tiny and barely resembled a baby with all the wires and masks covering her face. Even the tiniest of nappies covered up most of her torso.

“We were told by the doctors that Willow would need to stay in hospital, most likely until her due date, still three whole months away.

“We just couldn’t fathom how we were possibly going to manage.

“Fortunately, it was at this point that we heard about The Sick Children’s Trust.”

The charity supports families with seriously ill babies on NICU providing their families with a place to stay.

Laura added: “I felt such a huge sense of relief when I knew I could stay close to Willow. Because of The Sick Children’s Trust, I could spend my time by my baby’s incubator, bond with her and be involved in aspects of her care such as changing her nappy and cleaning her. I could also be present for ward rounds, speak to doctors and ask questions about her care.

At two days old, the doctors attempted to take out Willow’s breathing tube but after a couple of minutes, Willow’s lungs haemorrhaged and began to collapse.

Due to the damage to her lungs, she needed a higher level of breathing support and was placed on an oscillator.

At nine days old, Willow was extubated successfully and at ten days old, Laura was able to hold Willow for the first time. Something she described as a “precious and terrifying moment”.

Speaking about her time at the Chestnut House Laura said: “When we were first shown around, I remember sobbing because I was so overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the charity.

“The work that they do is so amazing and genuinely makes such a difference in a time when your world has been turned upside down.”

At six weeks old, Willow came off oxygen altogether and then at eight weeks and three days, she was discharged and taken home to meet her brother Finley, for the first time.

Laura held a successful bake sale and is hoping to do another, whilst Chris is planning to run and cycle the journey Willow took from birth to her specialist care.

Chris said: “The day Willow came home our hearts sang. I can’t thank the charities who supported us during our terrible ordeal enough, which is why I have decided to plan this interesting fundraising challenge.”