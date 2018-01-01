A couple were threatened at knifepoint after they tooted their horn at a cyclist.

They were travelling in their car along King Edward Road when a cyclist allegedly cut across the road without warning just after 1pm on Saturday, December 2.

The victim then sounded her horn before the rider threw his bike down on the floor and threatened the couple with a knife.

The suspect has been described as being in his early 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a skinny build and wore a black tracksuit, a black beanie hat and had a scarf wrapped around his head.

He also wore a black leather Converse satchel and was riding a white mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/170925/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.