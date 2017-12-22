A road has been blocked after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.

Writtle Road in Chelmsford has been closed in both directions after the incident occured at around 3:20pm today.

An air ambulance is currently on the scene and the road is still blocked.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in New London Road, Chelmsford, which has involved a woman pedestrian, aged in her 30s, and a bus.

"The road is currently closed at the junction with Writtle Road. The collision happened just before 3pm.

"The woman has been taken to Broomfield Hospital.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101.