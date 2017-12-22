Police have released CCTV images of three people in connection with a theft in Chelmsford.

A woman in her 70s had a cash envelope taken while she was in the Tiptree Cafe shop in Bond Street between 10.45am and 11.15am on Wednesday, November 22.

The envelope contained a three-figure sum of cash.

Investigating officer Pc Matthew Green said: “This was a horrible incident where an elderly lady has had a lot of money stolen.

“It’s really important we find out what’s happened to that money and I really need to speak to the three people pictured.”

If you recognise the people pictured or have any information about the incident please contact Pc Green at Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/165546/17.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.