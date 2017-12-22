Firefighters rescued a trapped horse from a swimming pool in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews arrived at the pool behind a residential property and immediately requested the assistance of the Animal Rescue Unit.

The horse, Joe, had fallen into the water while the pool was covered, becoming tangled in the canvas-type material.

crews began draining the swimming pool at 11.32pm with support from a local equine vet.

Firefighters then used a bale of hay to entice the horse out of the pool successfully by 0.49am.

The animal, which is around ten years old, was unharmed and left in the care of its owner.