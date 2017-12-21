I am writing this in Germany, where my wife and I are visiting our son and grandson who live in Chelmsford’s twin town of Backnang.

We have just returned from the Christmas market and it is interesting to see the growth of such markets in England in the past few years.

The city council is looking to introduce one in the High Street and we are awaiting the results of the ballot being held by the businesses in the city centre for a Business Improvement District.

If it is agreed, these businesses will pay a small additional sum on their business rates and the money can be used to enhance the city and include, for instance, new Christmas lights and other marketing designed to make our city even more attractive to visit.

At this time of Christmas preparations I would ask you to remember our waste collector, Steve Bishop, who died so tragically last week while carrying out his vital duties.

At Christmas the amount of waste increases and, along with bad weather, makes the work of our staff more difficult, but I receive lots of compliments about their work and the cheerful way they carry it out.

They are in the front line and therefore seen by more residents than anyone else on our staff and many of them have received messages of condolences to pass on to Steve’s family.

May I wish everyone a very happy Christmas and assure you that all of your city councillors and our staff will work hard to try to make Chelmsford even better in 2018.