A volunteer from Chelmsford has been named the BBC Unsung Hero 2017 for the East of England.

Michael Mitchell is the founder, organiser and leader of Radical Bikes in Chelmsford and, in turn, the creator of endless fun for thousands of cyclists.

Mr Mitchell transformed an empty field into a BMX and trails venue used by 11,000 cyclists for training, leisure, clubs and competitions.

Despite having a full-time job, for nearly 10 years Mr Mitchell has dedicated every weekend, evening and day off to the club.

Every year the BBC celebrates the work of volunteers who run sport or leisure clubs through the Unsung Hero Awards and this year Mr Mitchell was the winner.