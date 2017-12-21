A crowdfunding page has been set up in the memory of a Chelmsford binman who was killed after being hit by his lorry.

Steve Bishop, 37, died following a collision with a bin lorry on December 8.

A Justgiving page has been set up in his memory to “give the family help with everything and show how much he was loved.”

So far the donations have reached £4,745, which is 474 per cent higher than the original target of £1,000.

It is unknown the relation between Steve and the man who started the fundraising page, but he is believed to have been a friend.

The page says: “On the 8th of December 2017 we lost a true gentleman, a dear man, a friend, a doting father and a true family man. One of the good guys.

“He was a local bin man and lived local so many of you might of seen him on your travels. He sadly left a fiancee and three young children behind so we’re trying to raise as much as we can in memory of him and to give to the family to help with everything and to show how much he was loved and cared for.”

It looks as though the page has reached all corners of the country as a binman in Birmingham commented on it.

He said: “We are Birmingham binmen and this has hit home with us all when we heard the sad news. I know in coming days we’ll at some stage be donating to the fund. When we heard the sad news, many of my work colleagues felt they needed to have a collection or do something to contribute. Please pass on our sincere condolences to Steven’s family and friends. Rest easy, Steven. God bless.”

The incident happened around 9am on December 8. The road was subsequently closed by police and an air ambulance landed at the scene.

Four police cars, an ambulance and air ambulance rushed to the scene in Osea Way, Chelmsford where witnesses reportedly said the victim’s colleagues tried to give him CPR.

Residents rushed out of their homes to help the man but sadly, he died at the scene.

Earlier this week Steve’s fiancée paid tribute to her “happy, hardworking family man”.

She said: “Steve was a wonderful fiancé, father, son, and friend to us all.

“Words will never express how much he will be missed.”