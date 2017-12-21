The charity Crimestoppers is today offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information on the whereabouts of Jon Berry, who is wanted in connection with the attempted murder of his former partner.

Berry is wanted for questioning after a serious assault of former partner Mary Connor at her Dunmow home in Essex on 24th July 2017.

As a result of the attack, Mary suffered two broken cheekbones and a broken jaw, as well as a ruptured spleen.

Berry is described as white, about 5ft 6 inches tall, slim, with hair that is sometimes tied up. He also has a number of tattoos on his upper arms and chest.

Berry is believed to have links to Gloucestershire, Cambridgeshire, Wales and Ireland.

A reward of up to £5,000 is now being offered for information given to our charity that leads to the arrest of John Berry.

Dave Hunter, Head of Operations for the Crimestoppers charity, said: “This was a nasty assault and the injuries suffered by Mary Connor almost killed her – this is a scary ordeal she has gone through and John Berry needs to answer the police’s questions.

“That is why I am asking for your help in telling us where he is. I promise that nobody will ever know that you contacted us, you will be 100% Anonymous. Always. Please speak up and keep your community safe.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Berry please contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.