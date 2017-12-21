Chelmsford joined together for a special Christmas Memorial Service at Chelmsford Crematorium on December 10.

Attendee's enjoyed poems, a reading and carols during the service.

Individual candles were lit and names of loved ones were read out during the act of remembrance .

The event was held in aid of Farleigh Hospice and The J’s Hospice,raising a total of £79.50.

Seasonal refreshments were served in the North Chapel.

A Christmas Tree has been placed in the Memorial Chapel and small cards are available for words of remembrance to be placed on the tree.

Councillor Susan Sullivan, cabinet member for safer communities said: “This was such a wonderful event and we want to thank those who came along to the service to remember the loved ones that we have lost.”