An Anglia Ruskin employee and her partner took part in their 250th Parkrun last weekend.

Anna Luff and Christopher Sewell celebrated the special milestone on what was also Anna birthday.

Anna said: “Chris and I have been extremely keen over the last few years, taking part in the free community 5k run nearly every Saturday.

“Despite the cold, lots of our friends and family came out to Great Notley Country Park to help us celebrate – running or volunteering. They were all rewarded with some cakes at the end.

“Saturday was also my birthday, I could not have had a better present.”

Anna also became the first person at Anglia Ruskin University to join “Ruskin’s 25 Club”.

It is currently the 25th anniversary of ARU gaining university status, and many events and celebrations are taking place during the year. One has been the challenge for staff and students to complete 25 parkruns during the anniversary year.