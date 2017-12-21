A supermarket worker lost more than seven stone after avoiding the sweet aisle when leaving work.

Shaun Milne, 29, from Chelmsford, lost an incredible seven stone and five pounds since joining Weight Watchers this year.

Since secondary school, Shaun remembers getting changed in the corner of the changing room and wearing a vest so nobody could see his body as he did not like the way he looked.

Always conscious of being the chubby one, it knocked his confidence, and growing up he had always been the shy, quiet one.

Shaun would buy sweets and crisps from the shop and eat them on the way home from school, sometimes even spending lunch money on sweets before he got the bus. When Shaun went to college, he would get a battered sausage and chips on a lunch break and a Chelsea bun from the bakery.

After college, Shaun started a job at Asda which he enjoyed, but problems arose when he began spending his wages on sweets and cakes.

He said: “I was addicted to food and it was not the healthy kind. I have always had a sweet tooth - that was my weakness. I could quite happily eat a couple of packs of Haribo or a bag of Maltesers or even a tub of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.

“I was always surrounded by food. I would remember picking up 10p cakes and sandwiches that were going out of date and also bringing them home for the family to have.

“I had no self-control. I remember I would buy takeaway Indian, Chinese or pizza and would overeat.”

In 2011, when Shaun’s grandma fell ill, him, his mum and girlfriend at the time joined Weight Watchers and at his first meeting, Shaun weighed in at 21 stone.

With the support from Weight Watchers, his family and girlfriend, Shaun managed to lose 4st 7lbs.

When Shaun and his girlfriend split old habits crept back and then on December 26, 2015, Shaun’s grandma passed away.

During one of the darkest times in his life, Shaun began to eat more again as a way of comforting himself.

Towards the end of 2016 he became conscious of his weight again when he was forced to buy XXL clothes, which promted him to attend his local Weight Watchers meeting on January 16, 2017.

Shaun felt ashamed as came in four pounds heavier than when he started. It was then that he vowed he would never be that heavy again.

At his next weigh-in, he had lost 7lbs, which spurred him on, and less than a year later he has lost a total of 7st 5lbs.

Shaun said: “I love the points plan because it gives me control. I had hot cross buns and easter eggs at Easter, all within my points, and I still lost weight.”