You’ve completed your Christmas present shopping list and checked it twice, just as Santa Claus would. All shopping done. Time to put your feet up and count down the sleep till the big day. Wait, what’s this, another toy added to the Christmas wish list!

Well, if you were hoping to do a little last-minute shopping for children’s toys on Christmas Eve this year, then think again. Not only will shops be shutting early due to Sunday opening hours, but one children’s toy shop will not be opening at all this Christmas Eve.

The Entertainer, which has stores in Basildon, Thurrock, Colchester and Chelmsford never opens on Sundays and this year is no exception. Due to the owner's religious beliefs, The Entertainer has never opened on Sunday’s, allowing his army of 1,700 elves time off to be with family.

Mr Grant told the Mail on Sunday that closing the stores one day a week was important for families and that his staff deserved a day off.

He said: “I have given the concept of one day in seven as a day of rest a lot of thought and I am not making an exception just because it is Christmas Eve.”

He added: “People have said, ‘What even with Christmas Eve being a Sunday, you’re closed?’ And I say, ‘Well, what’s the difference? The principle is a day of rest.’ Staff may well be working six days a week, and long days. They need a break.”