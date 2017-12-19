A child was injured in a car crash in Danbury yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened close to Cherry Garden Lane causing a closure on the A414 in both directions.

The victim is believed to be a young female student at Sandon High School.

Paramedics and the Essex and Herts air ambulance along with Essex Police were on scene attending to the injured child.

A spokesperson from Essex & Herts Air Ambulance said: “On December 18, an Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was tasked to assist EEAST and Essex Police with a female patient involved in a Road Traffic Collision.

"Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome.

“The patient was transferred to the Emergency Department for ongoing treatment.”