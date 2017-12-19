A PRISONER’S risk of suicide was not properly reviewed before he chose to kill himself on Christmas Eve.

Craig Royce, 46, from Rochford, was found hanged in his cell at Chelmsford Prison on Christmas Eve last year.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him at the prison and subsequently at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, he died on the morning of Christmas Day.

An jury inquest into his death at Chelmsford Coroners Court before Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray found that Mr Royce died as a result of an accident, but “committed a deliberate act which unexpectedly and unintentionally led to his death”.

During the inquest, the court heard Mr Royce, who had a history of psychotic episodes, had been identified by prison staff as at risk of self-harm on three separate occasions prior to his death.

The prison’s handling of the inmate’s mental health and drug abuse treatment was “insufficient”, a forensic psychiatrist told the inquest.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with Craig Royce’s family and friends.

“The safety and welfare of people within our custody is our priority and we are addressing all the recommendations made by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman in this case.

“These include implementing a new violence reduction policy to bolster the support available for vulnerable prisoners and updated training for staff who support prisoners at risk of suicide or self-harm.”

The inquest conclusion read: “Mr Royce died as a result of an accident whereby he committed a deliberate act which unexpectedly and unintentionally lead to his death. We the jury believe Mr Royce’s risk of self harm/suicide was not properly reviewed with appropriate precautions taken to manage the risk.”