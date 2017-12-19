Rotarians from all over the globe came up with ingenious ways of marking World Polio Day.

Chelmsford Rotarians were on duty at the Olympic Park in London to plant 50,000 crocus corm. When they bloom they will provide a purple bed.

Stan Keller, District Public Image Chairman and member of the Chelmsford club joined polio survivor and TV broadcaster Ade Adepitan, a Rotary Polio Ambassadors, to plants the corm.

Purple is the official colour of the campaign because when children are immunised their little finger is painted purple.

This also led to the Purple Pinkie effort organised by members of the Chelmsford clubs back in 2008 and donations are still being received from overseas in support of Purple Pinkie.

Members of Chelmsford club joined national President Denis Spiller at a wonderful Purple4Polio concert at the Palace Theatre in Southend .

Profits will be added to Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign which will pay for 22,000 children to be immunised.