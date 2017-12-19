The Boswells School held its carol service at a packed All Saints’ Church, Springfield.

The service of lessons and carols featured festive music from the school’s ukulele club, choir, orchestra and wind ensemble, as well as the Boswells Community Glee Club singers.

Lessons were read by headteacher Paul Banks, assistant headteacher Lesley Grover, head of geography Sarah Wells, Year 13 pupils Kayla Gill and Becky Sharma, and Richard Carson (Friends of The Boswells School).

The service was led by reverend Susan Iskander.

Headteacher Paul Banks said: “Our annual carol service is always a great evening and marks the start of the festive season for the school.

“It is a pleasure to see the whole school community come together in All Saints’ Church to celebrate together.

“The musical talent from all our students is exceptional and this adds to the sense of occasion at the service.”

A collection took for Little Haven Childrens Hospice.