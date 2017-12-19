Chelmsford City Council has announce the appointment of a new Cultural Partnership Co-ordinator.

Marc De’ath will establish a partnership panel to work alongside the newly formed Cultural Development Trust in improving the cultural services that are on offer in Chelmsford.

The partnership panel will be made up of stakeholders in Chelmsford and open to both organisations and individuals who are heavily involved in the arts and culture of the City.

Marc’s role will involve developing and facilitating the delivery of a new Cultural Strategy for Chelmsford.

Marc brings over 15 years’ experience working within the creative industries after working with organisations spanning the voluntary, public, third, social and cultural sectors at both national and local level.

He said: “We will be working closely with the newly formed Cultural Development Trust to raise Chelmsford as a destination and join up local efforts into a cohesive, compelling cultural offer.

“By working together, we can better maximise collective resources and start to improve how we harness local assets and realise the city’s full potential.”

Councillor Julia Jeapes, Cabinet Member for Leisure said: “I am so pleased to have Marc on board and I am sure he will make such a difference to the cultural offering in Chelmsford.”