A new locally grown juice company has been launched in 23 Chelmsford Star Cooperatives across Essex.

Cotchel is a range of three distinct juices made with apples and pears grown, pressed and bottled on a family farm in Essex.

Third generation farmer, Pete Thompson, founded the brand. He is on a mission to reduce food waste and use all the fruit grown on their farm, no matter what it looks like.

He said: “Every year tonnes of fruit is wasted around the country because it’s too big, too small or too ugly to be sold. Instead of letting the unwanted fruit from our farm be wasted or processed off the farm, we decided to turn it into something delicious.

“Launching Cotchel in Chelmsford Star Cooperatives is exciting recognition of our efforts to create a great tasting fruit juice using fruit we can’t sell and reach new customers across the county.”

Stewart Linehan, stock and merchandising manager at the Chelmsford Star Cooperative says: “I recently attended the Coggeshall Food festival with my family where we came across a horse trailer selling warm cups of mulled juice and bottles of apple and pear juice.

“I got chatting to Pete Thomson who gave me the background story about Cotchel and the great work they are doing, and I felt had a place for them within our local food range.”