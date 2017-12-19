The High Chelmer ‘Digital Advent Calendar’ is back, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Up until Sunday 24 December, a different prize from one of the retailers in the Chelmsford shopping centre will be up for grabs – giving shoppers plenty of opportunity to win.

Last year saw prizes worth more than £600 in total given away and over 1,500 players.

Two ‘game show hosts’ will be on-hand to help shoppers.

Players roll a special dice and then open the corresponding numbered door to see if they’ve won. Prizes range from a free cup of coffee, right the way through to a £50 gift card.

High Chelmer Centre Manager, Mick McDonagh, said:. “We were delighted with how popular our Digital Advent Calendar proved to be in 2016 and this year we’re expecting it to be an even bigger hit.

“Anyone that spends £5 or more this weekend can play so it’s definitely worth a roll.”