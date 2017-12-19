Campaigners and health professionals are concerned after consultation documents released confirm Basildon Hospital will be the area’s specialist emergency centre.

A top consultant and campaigners have raised concerns about health services locally as the Mid & South Essex Success Regime published its consultation document to implement its Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), formerly known as a Sustainability and Transformation plan.

While blue light emergencies will initially be sent to Broomfield to be stabilised, a victory won by campaigners back in the summer, many seriously ill patients, such as heart and stroke casualties, will be sent to a ‘specialist centre’ at Basildon for further treatment.

At a public meeting attended by Chelmsford campaigners and organised by the Southend campaign in Westcliff at the end of last month, Dr Caroline Howard, lead consultant at Southend A&E, said: “They are proposing that patients who suffer with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and are on breathing machines are transferred from A&E to Basildon.

“This is the most dangerous thing I have heard about in my life.”

Chelmsford Defend Our NHS campaign coordinator Andy Abbott said: “The bottom line is these proposed changes are not clinically driven.

“These proposed changes are being driven by huge government cuts.

‘Basildon has not been able to cope in recent years as it is, their A&E has regularly been on black alert. How will it cope with the extra demand? It will be overwhelmed.

“Furthermore, with public transport links so poor between Chelmsford and Basildon, there will be those who find it very difficult to impossible to visit relatives and friends in Basildon. And such support networks are vital to patients in recovery.”

The campaigners are also worried about how the victory they gained in the summer will be maintained.

Their concerns are that, by losing services currently on offer at Broomfield to Basildon, Broomfield will also lose medical staff to Basildon.

Mr Abott added: “Without these medical staff, how can it continue to offer a full A&E service? It looks like it will be a downgrade of blue light emergency services by stealth.”

An open organising meeting where members of the public can discuss the proposals and ideas for a campaigning response has been arranged for Saturday December 16 at the Fox and Hounds, Wood Street at 2pm.