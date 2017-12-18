Police were called to assist with the eviction of a large unauthorised encampment in Chelmsford.

Officers arrived at Chelmer Valley park yesterday evening to find travellers had pitched up on site. They were ordered to leave, and police monitored the site alongside both Chelmsford and Essex County council.

A spokesman for Essex Police said; “At around 7.50pm, we received reports of an unauthorised encampment at Chelmer Valley Park and Ride in Pratts Farm Lane, Little Waltham.

“Officers attended and spoke with the travellers, security staff and the council.

“They assessed the site and a notice was issued under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public “Order Act, informing the travellers they must leave the location.

“We monitored the site and worked in partnership with Chelmsford City Council and Essex County Council to resolve this matter.

“The travellers had left the area by around 1pm.

“We will investigate any reports of criminal activity associated with unauthorised encampments.

“The travellers were part of a group at an unauthorised encampment in London Road, Harlow, who had been served notices under Section 61 to leave. The travellers had left the Harlow location by around 9pm.”