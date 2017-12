Police are appealing for help to find 44-year-old Teresa Wood who is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with drug and driving offences.

Wood has links to both Chelmsford and Barking and was last known to be living in the Spring Rise area of Chelmsford.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins and of a slim build.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Pc Ashleigh Watkinson on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.