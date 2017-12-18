The tube closures over the festive period have been announced by Transport for London.

Between Saturday 23 December 2017 and Monday 1 January 2018, the vast majority of our services will be open.

There will also be service changes because of Christmas operational hours, and essential planned work on some parts of the public transport and road networks.

Here is a full break down of what is running over the festive period:

Saturday, December 23

Northern line: There will be no service between Charing Cross and Stockwell for two hours between midnight on Friday and 2am on Saturday.

TfL Rail: No service on the entire line.

London Overground: No service between Highbury and Islington to Dalston Junction; Camden Road to Stratford; Romford to Upminster; Gospel Oak to Barking; Surrey Quays to Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace/West Croydon until 9.45am.

Christmas Eve

There will be a normal Sunday service on the Tube, but from 8pm services will be less frequent.

Circle line: Closed between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

District line: The line is closed between South Kensington and Edgware Road/Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon/Kensington Olympia. Piccadilly line trains will call at District line stations between Acton Town and Hammersmith. Rail replacement buses will run.

TfL Rail: No service on the entire line but there will be replacement buses at all stations except Liverpool Street and Maryland.

London Overground: Services will finish early, at 9.30pm. There will be no service between Highbury and Islington to Dalston Junction; Camden Road to Stratford; Romford to Upminster; Gospel Oak to Barking.

DLR: Services will finish early.

Christmas Day

There will be no public transport including on the Tube, buses, TfL rail, London Overground and the DLR.

Boxing Day There will be a Sunday service on the Tube.

Circle line: Closed between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

District line: The line is closed between South Kensington and Edgware Road/Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon/Kensington Olympia. Piccadilly line trains will call at District line stations between Acton Town and Hammersmith. Rail replacement buses will run.

Waterloo and City line: No service.

TfL rail: No service on the line and no replacement buses.

London Overground: No service.

DLR: There will be trains ever five to 10 minutes.

Wednesday, December 27

There will be a Saturday service on the Tube except for the Waterloo and City line which will have a weekday service.

Circle line: Closed between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

District line: The line is closed between South Kensington and Edgware Road/Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon/Kensington Olympia. Piccadilly line trains will call at District line stations between Acton Town and Hammersmith. Rail replacement buses will run.

TfL rail: No service on the entire line but there will be replacement buses at all stations except Liverpool Street and Maryland.

London Overground: There will be no service between Highbury and Islington to Dalston Junction; Camden Road to Stratford; Romford to Upminster; Gospel Oak to Barking; Edmonton Green to Cheshunt.

DLR: A weekend service with a train every three to 10 minutes.

Thursday, December 28

There will be a Saturday service on the Tube except for the Waterloo and City line which will have a weekday service.

Circle line: Closed between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

District line: The line is closed between South Kensington and Edgware Road/Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon/Kensington Olympia. Piccadilly line trains will call at District line stations between Acton Town and Hammersmith. Rail replacement buses will run.

London Overground: There will be no service between Highbury and Islington to Dalston Junction; Camden Road to Stratford; Romford to Upminster; Gospel Oak to Barking; Edmonton Green to Cheshunt.

TfL rail: No service on the entire line but there will be replacement buses at all stations except Liverpool Street and Maryland.

DLR: A weekend service with a train every three to 10 minutes.

Friday, December 29

There will be a Saturday service on the Tube except for the Waterloo and City line which will have a weekday service.

Circle line: Closed between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

District line: The line is closed between South Kensington and Edgware Road/Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon/Kensington Olympia. Piccadilly line trains will call at District line stations between Acton Town and Hammersmith. Rail replacement buses will run.

TfL rail: No service on the entire line but there will be replacement buses at all stations except Liverpool Street and Maryland.

London Overground: There will be no service between Highbury and Islington to Dalston Junction; Camden Road to Stratford; Romford to Upminster; Gospel Oak to Barking; Edmonton Green to Cheshunt.

DLR: A weekend service with a train every three to 10 minutes.

Saturday, December 30

There will be a Saturday service on the Tube.

Circle line: Closed between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Victoria.

District line: The line is closed between South Kensington and Edgware Road/Ealing Broadway/Richmond/Wimbledon/Kensington Olympia. Piccadilly line trains will call at District line stations between Acton Town and Hammersmith. Rail replacement buses will run.

TfL rail: No service on the entire line but there will be replacement buses at all stations except Liverpool Street and Maryland.

London Overground: There will be no service between Highbury and Islington to Dalston Junction; Camden Road to Stratford; Romford to Upminster; Gospel Oak to Barking; Edmonton Green to Cheshunt.

DLR: A normal Saturday service.

New Year’s Eve

Travel is free between 11.45pm and 4.30am on New Year’s Day.

There will be a normal Sunday service on the Tube, although TfL is warning that some stations will be busier than normal.

London Overground: Some services will run throughout the night.

DLR: Trains will run throughout the night.

TfL rail: No service on the entire line but there will be replacement buses at all stations except Liverpool Street and Maryland.

New Year’s Day

There will be a reduced service on the Tube from 4.30am and then a Saturday service from 11am.

Northern line: There will be no service between Charing Cross and Kennington from 6am.

London Overground: There will be no service between Romford and Upminster, Edmonton Green and Cheshunt and Gospel Oak to Barking.

DLR: Overnight service until 10am and then a weekend service.