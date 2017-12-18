Greater Anglia are advising passenger not to travel between Colchester and Chelmsford due to delays.

All lines are blocked due to a broken-down train between Chelmsford and Witham that caused damage to the overhead wire.

Network rail began repairs at 12pm and as a result no trains will be able to run between Colchester and Chelmsford, including Braintree to Witham, in all directions.

A limited rail replacement bus service will operate between Colchester and Chelmsford, and Braintree to Witham A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or suspended between Colchester and Chelmsford. Disruption is expected until 4pm.

“Following a broken-down train near Hatfield Peverel earlier today, damage has been sustained to the overhead wires.

“The train involved is still at the location and currently cannot be moved until repairs to the overhead wires have been completed.”

Customers in London travelling towards Norwich should travel to Cambridge and onwards to Norwich. Journey time between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge is between 70 and 85 minutes.

Replacement bus services are transporting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Arrangements have been made for Greater Anglia rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

First Essex bus routes 70, 71 and 72 between Colchester, Witham, Braintree and Chelmsford.

The number 70 Between Chelmsford and Braintree is a 60-minute journey. The 71 between Chelmsford and Colchester will take 85 minutes and via Hatfield Peverel 30 minutes. Witham journey will be 40 minutes, Kelvedon journey time is 50 minutes and Marks Tey journey time, 60 minutes.

The 72 between Chelmsford and Witham is a 45-minute journey and via Hatfield, 29 minutes TfL Rail are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.