Police are appealing for the whereabout of a woman in connection to prescription medication that was obtained fraudulently.

The incident happened in Chelmsford within the last three months.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We want to identify the woman pictured in connection with an investigation where someone obtained prescription medication fraudulently in the Chelmsford area.

“Officers are looking in to a number of offences believed to have occurred between September and December this year.

“Investigators are working with the NHS to establish who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Rob Bentley at Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.