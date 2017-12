A man is due to appear in court today charged with burglary.

John Murton, 37, unemployed, of Arne Court, Laindon, was arrested and charged with burglary following police questioning.

Police saw a man acting suspiciously at an address in Cornflower Drive, Chelmsford, at around 10.55pm on Friday December 16.

He was also arrested on suspicion of an attempted burglary in Havengore, Chelmsford, and an attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Chelmsford, both also on December 16.