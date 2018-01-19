Are you a fan of The Police? Do you think every little thing they do is magic?

Well, they're not playing in Chelmsford, sorry. But somebody who loves The Police just as much as you do - if not more - is playing.

They love the Sting-fronted band so much that they have started a tribute band to them and are performing a show at Chelmsford Civic Centre in the new year.

Named after their famous 1979 hit, Message In A Bottle is a tribute show to the band that brought you classic hits like Roxanne, Don't Stand So Close To Me and Every Breath You Take.

The band will be playing all The Police's best hits along with some Sting solos, such as an Englishman in New York.

The show is on January 19, 2018, at 7:45pm.

More information can be found at: www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres