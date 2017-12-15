ESSEX Police have defended a domestic abuse campaign following criticism over a social media post that appeared to support victims staying with their abusers.

Sheila’s Story shows a woman who was in an abusive relationship and received help and support to stay with her husband.

The post faced a backlash from social media users.

Essex Police apologised for the offence caused, and admitted the Facebook post had used “clumsy language”.

A spokesman added: “Our message in this campaign isn’t ‘stay in any relationship no matter how abusive’. It is ‘if something is happening in your relationship even if you’ve been with someone for decades there is help you can get.’

“The stories featured in the campaign are real stories. We heard from victims who wanted help to leave relationships and we heard from victims who would never have called the police but have been able to have counselling, family therapy and other interventions that have made the feel safe.”

The campaign is aimed at people aged over 55 suffering from domestic abuse.

The police are supporting the campaign which is being led by the Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board.

Councillor Dick Madden, chair of the board, said: “The campaign was developed directly with domestic abuse specialists, domestic abuse refuges, partners and most importantly, survivors of abuse.

“The message is clear - domestic abuse is never acceptable. Within the comments of this particular post, there were a number of supportive comments, some from survivors who sought support and have stayed within their relationship.

“The scenario is one we though very carefully about. Not all domestic abuse cases are the same, and not all victims will want to leaver or consider reporting to the police.

“We think it is positive that the campaign has sparked a debate on a very important issue.”

Victims are encouraged to call the ‘55 plus safety net’ for support on 01206 500584 or visit www.livingwellessex.org/55-plus for more information.