A new dental and veterinary surgery are set to open as the new Beaulieu Square opens for business.

By Christmas, Beaulieu Square will be a hive of activity as Sainsbury’s Local, Churchill’s Fish and Chip shop, Domino’s Pizza and Costa are all open and ready for business, closely followed by Beaulieu Dental and Spring Lodge Veterinary Surgery early in the New Year.

The striking new Neighbourhood Centre is located at the entrance to Beaulieu, the new development off White Hart Lane, and will be a great asset to Beaulieu residents and the surrounding Chelmsford community.

The new Beaulieu Community Centre together with Bright Horizon’s Day Nursery, Kip McGrath Education Centre and Coffee Squared are anticipated to open their doors by the spring.

Andrew Carrington, Managing Director, Strategic Land at Countryside said: “We have been working with our new retail partners to ensure the facilities at Beaulieu Square were open in time for the Christmas period. Already, the new heart of our community is busy with shoppers keen to come and take advantage of these facilities on their door step.”

Craig Luttman, Regional Managing Director - Counties, at L&Q said: “Beaulieu has been created with family and neighbours at its core. These newly opened stores will help to further establish the development and we wish all of the new businesses every success for the future.”

The new store manager of the Sainsburys Local, Adam Border, said:

“Opening well before Christmas has been ideal and the local community have been coming into Beaulieu Square in their droves! We are pleased to be busy and keen to keep the shelves well stocked and the customers smiling.”

Set against the backdrop of extensive parkland, the homes at Beaulieu are arranged in a series of individually designed neighbourhoods, each with its own character, but all benefitting from an excellent range of amenities, transport connections, new schools and infrastructure that will make this a thriving place to live.

A wide variety of homes are available from traditional family houses to contemporary apartments. To find out more, visit: www.beaulieu.uk.com